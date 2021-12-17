Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s help in catching four people with outstanding warrants.

34-year-old Michael Heywood (# 2019-29576) has been wanted for Break and Enter and Mischief under $5,000 since August 7th, 2021. According to Constable Gary O’Brien Heywood allegedly he broke into a home in Nanaimo, drank alcohol, ate the homeowner’s food, and smoked crack on the property before leaving. Upon exiting he was arrested by RCMP.

Heywood is described as a Caucasian 5’11 male weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. He has no fixed address.

55-year-old Joseph Bellon (# 2021-23862) has had an outstanding warrant since June of 2019. He allegedly got into a heated verbal disagreement with a cyclist and at one point shoved the cyclist, who tumbled backwards off their bike and sustained numerous bumps, scrapes and bruises. He has been wanted for assault since.

Bellon is described as a Caucasian 6’ male, weighing 180 pounds. RCMP say his hair is worn unkempt. He wears dark colors and walks hunched over.

48-year-old Wanda Amos (# 2019-48581) has had a warrant out since December 2019, after she allegedly stole an Amazon package from a front step of a home. She has had several Fail to Appears issued in the past few years after not appearing in Nanaimo Provincial Court.

She is described as an Indigenous 5’6 woman, weighing 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

29-year-old Stevie Pirart (# 2019-18010) has had a warrant out since June 2019 for possession of stolen property, obstruction and fraud. She was found in a vehicle filled with allegedly stolen property. RCMP say she denied any knowledge of said items. Pirart has multiple ‘fail to comply’ warrants also, which bring her number of arrest warrants to ten.

She is described as a Caucasian 5’9 woman, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm of flowers. O’Brien says she is ‘well known to Mounties up and down the Island.’

Anyone with information on anyone listed above is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and to provide the case number associated.