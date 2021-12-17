A new foot and cycling path is plotted to connect the upper and lower halves of Gibsons with some works of art along the way.

New public art installations will be added to certain sites along the path, as trailhead markers, as well as featured standalone and forest installations.

Work on the project is expected to begin in early 2022.

Once complete, it promises to take residents and tourists through Gibson’s scenic natural assets, and include stops at the Gibsons Public Art Gallery, the Sunshine Coast Museum and Archives, and the Gibsons Public Market.

The new art installations will be selected through a submission call, with works based on artistic merit, longevity, maintenance and other practical considerations, as well as budget.

Funding from the program came from a $50,000 THRIVE Small Capital Program grant focused on stimulating the local economy.