Do you know the origins of the Nanaimo bar?

That’s what the City of Nanaimo is asking, as they continue their search for cookbooks with the treat’s recipe from the early 50’s or further back.

Any publications about the bar are encouraged as well, as the city seeks to ‘put an end to all this confusion with documented proof.’

“In 1986, Nanaimo Mayor Graeme Roberts, in conjunction with Harbour Park Mall, initiated a contest to find the ultimate Nanaimo Bar Recipe,” states the city’s website. “During the four-week long contest, almost 100 different variations of the famous confection were submitted. The winner: Joyce Hardcastle.”

It’s known that the Nanaimo bar originated in, well, Nanaimo. However, most facts about the Nanaimo bar are shrouded in mystery— unless you check Wikipedia.

You can reach the city through their general inquiries number at (250) 754-4251.