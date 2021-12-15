Nanaimo RCMP are looking for thieves stealing items from in front of the Nanaimo Family Life Association building on Townsite Road.

An LGBTQ+ flag, reflecting the diversity and spectrum of human sexuality and gender, was stolen from the site last month. Since then, thieves have also stolen 4 red dresses, which were hanging in honour of the spirits of missing and murdered indigenous women and children.

The first theft was reported on Wednesday November 24th and the last incident occurred on or about Saturday December 11th or Sunday December 12th.

Currently there are no suspects or witnesses. ‘Investigators are presently working with staff to assess and update their security systems to hopefully prevent these incidents from reoccurring, “said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If anyone has information on these incidents, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-45948.