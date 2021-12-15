(Left) Corporal Dean Muir, and Constable Mathew Tomasson and Herc. (Right) Herc with his special blanket.

All four of the Nanaimo RCMP’s dogs received their Christmas gifts early this year.

Sandy Clark, a local crochet artist and animal lover, decided to make the blankets for the dogs this year.

She said she got the idea when she found out her friend— who is also an avid crochetier— was making blankets for all 14 of the Kansas City Police Dept’s dogs.

“All of the handlers were very appreciative and grateful for the blankets,” said Constable Gary O’Brien. “Each commented that it was so heartwarming to think that a complete stranger would devote so much time and energy for their beloved dogs— very impressive.”

It took Clark two months to plan and create the unique blankets.