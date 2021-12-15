Nanaimo is celebrating the return of its seasonal opportunities by offering a slew of opportunities for festive residents.

Starting today, Santa will be at the Frank Crane Arena from 6:30 to 8 pm at and again tomorrow from 6:15 to 7:45 pm at Nanaimo Ice Centre. Afterwards, he can be found swimming at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre on Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. It’ll be the first time Santa will be visiting the pool since the pandemic started.

The Frosty Bucket search will be on starting Saturday, running until the 29th. Clues will be posted on the City of Nanaimo Facebook page as well as the city’s website.

Clues will help searchers locate a park. Once there, a QR code will need to be located and scanned, which will reveal a word. There’s a total of twelve clues and words, and residents are encouraged to unscramble the phrase and enter for a chance to win a Parks, Recreation and Culture gift pack.

And for the New Years Day, from 12-5 pm at Beban Park, the department will “launch” its first-ever January 1st event called ‘Activate.’

The city says the event is ‘full of options to help community members start off 2022 by “actively launching” into a variety of activities for everyone in the family.’ The activities include swimming, skating, games, crafts, sports, bouncy castles, sampler fitness classes, a StoryWalk on ice, and entertainment. Food trucks will be on site.

Tickets are available on the day of the event or in advance at Beban Park Pool office. Tickets are $10 each of 5 for $35.

Additionally, Winter Wonderland is back at the Frank Crane Arena in Beban Park in time for the holiday season.

More information about recreational activities in Nanaimo is available here.