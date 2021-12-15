Put on your skates and helmets, because Winter Wonderland is coming back to Nanaimo this year.

On December 24th, residents can visit the Frank Crane Arena in Beban Park to take part in the annual skating opportunity. It’ll also be available from December 26th to 30th.

“It is great to be able to once again offer the full Winter Wonderland event to our community after the COVID restrictions that were in place at this time last year,” says Mayor Leonard Krog. “Thanks to the many community businesses and organizations who have partnered with the City of Nanaimo, residents will get the chance to skate at a variety of sessions in a festively decorated Frank Crane Arena for only $1 or less.”

The arena will be transformed into a ‘snow globe,’ with twinkling lights and a 30-foot Christmas tree. The arena will also host $1 skating sessions with some free sponsored sessions, and will not charge for helmet or skate rentals.

Proof of vaccination will be required for anyone 12 and old who wants to use the ice. Mask usage will be required for anyone 5 and up.

There will also be a Kinsmen Pancake Breakfast on December 27th from 9am to 12pm in the Beban Park Social Centre.