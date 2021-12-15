Vaccines will be mandatory for Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) employees next year.

VIRL will be making the vaccine policy effective on February 11, 2022, requiring its more than 400 employees across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii and Bella Coola to be fully vaccinated.

Executive director Ben Hyman says the decision was based around employee health as well as the communities they work in.

“The primary message here is that the individual health of the most vulnerable in our communities and the health of our employees is paramount,” said Hyman. “VIRL is compelled to do its part to protect the vitality of our workforce and our communities.”

VIRL says the time frame will give staff time and include “a number of milestones” over the next months.