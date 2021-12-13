A man is in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on Saturday, and Nanaimo RCMP believe he was targeted.

At around 9:45 PM on Saturday, the Nanaimo RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of View St in south Nanaimo.

RCMP officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the Nanaimo hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. While at the scene, officers learned that just moments after the shooting, a vehicle was seen leaving the area quickly.

Shortly after, a report was received that a vehicle was on fire in the 700 block of Nicol St. Fire crews responded and safely extinguished the blaze— which destroyed the vehicle.

“Investigators believe the vehicle fire is associated to the incident and that this was a targeted shooting. Given the evidence gathered to date, police do not believe there is any further risk to the public,” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-45780.