The Nanaimo SPCA is reaching out to the public, hoping that they can help cover the medical bills for eight six-week-old husky-mix puppies.

“The owner realized that the puppies had serious health issues,” says BC SPCA Nanaimo manager Bonnie Pequin, “and the young mother was struggling to look after her eight pups.”

The eight puppies were brought into the shelter by their guardian, who recognized they needed help.

All the puppies require daily monitoring and ongoing treatment. Two puppies have scabs across their bodies, another puppy has had a previous hernia, and another named “Captain Sparrow” has lost an eye due to an eye condition.

The puppies will need vaccines, and other veterinary treatments, including deworming, and spaying and neutering. In addition, the SPCA will be spaying the mother dog.

“We are so happy that the guardian came to us for help,” says Pequin. “I am happy to say that these adorable puppies are doing much better but they will remain in care until the veterinarian says they are ready to be spayed and neutered.”

The SPCA says funds raised for the puppies have almost covered the cost of their care. More information on donation is available here.