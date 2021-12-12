Over 300-thousand dollars in grants will be heading to organizations in the Regional District of Nanaimo.

These grants were recently approved as part of the Zero Waste Funding Grants and Recreation and Safety Grants programs.

Exactly $300-thousand will be going to five organizations for the Zero Waste program, topped by Gabriola Island Recycling and the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank who will each receive $92-thousand. Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island ($68-thousand), Nanaimo Recycling Exchange ($45-thousand), and Island Futures Society ($25-hundred).

Monies for that program will go towards programs that aim to reduce landfill waste, and better recycle materials.

On the Recreation and Safety grants, 11 organizations will be receiving part of just under $23-thousand. They’re topped by six organizations who received $25-hundred. They’re Bowser Elementary School, Ravensong Aquatic Club, Corcan-Meadowood Residents Association, Oceanside Community Arts Council, Ravensong Waterdancers Synchro Clu, and VanIsle Walking Soccer – Parksville Golden Oldies Sports Association.

Other recipients are Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association ($2,811.97), Bow Horne Bay Community Club ($24-hundred), Glen Eagle Strata ($1,599.25), and Mid-Island Air Search and Rescue Association ($1-thousand).

Those go towards a variety of community organizations to increase safety within their activities. The next window for Recreation and Safety grants closes on April 29th.