As the winter season continues, a group of young Nanaimoers are gathering clothing donations for those in need.

Youth 20-20 Can is an organization run by youth aged 15 to 29 whose aim is to make a difference in the community.

Their “Coats for Christmas” clothing drive is accepting gently used coats, hats, gloves, and socks, to give the gift of warmth this December.

Donations will be going first to schools that have children in need, with the rest being distributed through the Salvation Army’s Hope Centre.

It’s happening at Maffeo Sutton Park from 3 to 7 pm Friday the 10th, and from 11am to 3 pm Saturday the 11th.