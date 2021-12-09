After multiple months of looking for a new place to set up their warehouse, the City of Nanaimo has helped the Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes food bank acquire land for it.

They will be stepping up from a 600ft² warehouse to a 25000ft² one, on a property at East Wellington Road valued at $1.3 million.

“It will be a custom built warehouse designed for our recovery efforts so that we can take surplus food that was gonna get wasted and make sure that we get that to people in need,” said Executive Director, Peter Sinclair. “Our current facility has grown beyond its capacity and we’re not able to accept all of the food that is available to us. This larger facility will ensure we are able to access the food that is available and make sure we get it to people in need.”

He says the process will take between a year and a half and three years before the facility is completed, not including the possibility of construction delays.

After finding the land was available for purchase, the foodbank spoke to the city about the purchase. The city decided to purchase the land on behalf of the foodbank. City council will be considering a 30-year lease of the property to Loaves and Fishes at their December 20th meeting.

“Over the last six months we have been working through various designs to come up with something that’ll work for us operationally,” said Sinclar. “Since now we need to go through the city permitting process to make that happen, and then construction will take a number of years before the facility is actually operational. Additional payment from the city of Nanaimo [on Wednesday] is obviously a huge step because now there’s land available to actually build the facility on.”

Loaves and Fishes is currently in the process of designing the warehouse and speaking to architects.