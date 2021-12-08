Some games and activities for NDSS students will continue to be postponed until road conditions improve and fuel restrictions are lifted.

“Our decision to limit non-essential travel was a difficult decision and one we did not take lightly,” said Board Chair Charlene McKay and Superintendent/CEO Scott Saywell in their joint letter to parents. “We understand how important school field trips and sporting events are for our student’s social development and mental health, especially during a global pandemic.”

They state that until restrictions end on December 14th, they will continue to limit non-essential travel and take measurements to reduce fuel consumption, which may include field trips and extracurricular sporting events.

Board Chair Charlene McKay and Superintendent/CEO Scott Saywell state that changes implemented include;

Continuing to encourage schools to postpone or reschedule events and/or games wherever possible.

If schools and/or teams are not able to reschedule events and/or games and they must travel, use of school buses or approved larger vehicles is encouraged.

Field trips can occur when there is use of public transportation. This includes walking or bussing to transport students as a class, instead of using volunteer parent drivers.

NDSS promises that ‘updates that concern parents as soon as new information becomes available.’