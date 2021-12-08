Some games and activities for NDSS students will continue to be postponed until road conditions improve and fuel restrictions are lifted.

“Our decision to limit non-essential travel was a difficult decision and one we did not take lightly,” said Board Chair Charlene McKay and Superintendent/CEO Scott Saywell in their joint letter to parents. “We understand how important school field trips and sporting events are for our student’s social development and mental health, especially during a global pandemic.”

They state that until restrictions end on December 14th, they will continue to limit non-essential travel and take measurements to reduce fuel consumption, which may include field trips and extracurricular sporting events.

Board Chair Charlene McKay and Superintendent/CEO Scott Saywell state that changes implemented include;

  • Continuing to encourage schools to postpone or reschedule events and/or games wherever possible.
  • If schools and/or teams are not able to reschedule events and/or games and they must travel, use of school buses or approved larger vehicles is encouraged.
  • Field trips can occur when there is use of public transportation. This includes walking or bussing to transport students as a class, instead of using volunteer parent drivers.

NDSS promises that ‘updates that concern parents as soon as new information becomes available.’