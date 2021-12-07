In one week, there’s been a rash of work tool thefts in Sechelt.

At 9pm on December 1st, chemical pumps from a Sechelt business in the 5600 block of Inlet Avenue were reportedly stolen. Security cameras caught a truck pulling up to the premises, and one person was captured loading the pumps into the back of the truck before fleeing.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact RCMP, and reference police file 2021-8063.

Between November 28th and 29th, a suspect reportedly stole a blue Makita Mac 5200 air compressor from a job site in the 5900 block of Highway 101 in Sechelt.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact RCMP, and reference police file 2021-8011.

Other costly thefts have also been reported. Overnight on Saturday, a suspect gained entry to an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of a Sechelt residence in the 4600 block of Highway 101. They stole a Revolution brand black cymbal case containing four Sabian cymbals, including a 21-inch and 14-inch hand-hammered set and two 18-inch crash cymbals.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact RCMP, and reference police file 2021-800072.

In Gibsons, a suspect stole a ride-on lawn mower from a property in the 400 block of Pratt Road in mid-November. The lawn mower is described as an early 2000’s grey Craftsman model LT2000 with a Briggs and Stratton 18 horsepower engine and a front push bar attached. There was also an aftermarket Petcock fuel shut-off near the carburetor under the hood or cowl.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact RCMP, and reference police file 2021-8034.