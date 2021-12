BC Ferries has cancelled sailings leaving Earls Cove at 8:50 pm and 10:40 pm Saturday and

8:25 am Sunday.

Ferries have also been cancelled departing Saltery Bay at 7:55 pm and 9:45 pm Saturday and 7:30 am Sunday.

The cancellations are due to the survey and maintenance schedule for the Malaspina Sky.

A thruster will be reinstalled and a service generator will be removed.