One driver has life threatening injuries and another is seriously injured after a morning crash on the Nanaimo parkway.

RCMP believe at 7:30am, the driver of a red Honda Civic proceeding southbound, lost control of their vehicle, crossed over the median, and into the northbound lanes, where it collided with a black Nissan.

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained serious life threatening injuries while the driver of the Nissan sustained significant injuries. Both were transported by BC Paramedics to the Nanaimo hospital.

Two northbound lanes were closed for 45 minutes while investigators examined the scene. The Honda Civic is set to undergo a mechanical inspection.

Today, Nanaimo received its first snowfall of winter, which may have contributed to the loss of control.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-45116.