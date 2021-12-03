After recent flooding that hit the Sunshine Coast damaged bridges and trails, Cliff Gilker Park is back open, with some changes. The bridges, and trails leading to the bridges have been closed off for public safety, and users are asked to respect them.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says stream flows are still high and fast-moving, and the public is asked to be careful when walking on trails near these streams.

“We know how important Cliff Gilker Park is to our community. Thank you for your patience while our staff have been working to get us to a point where we can safely reopen the park,” says Shelley Gagnon, General Manager of Community Services.

“I want to also thank our staff for all their efforts to date. There is still a lot of work to be done in the park as we continue to assess damage from the recent flooding event and we appreciate the community’s cooperation with these bridge closures.”

Further information on Cliff Gilker Park can be found at www.scrd.ca/Cliff-Gilker