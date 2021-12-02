A festive telethon is promising to raise money, and keep it in the community for families in need.

This Saturday, the six hour Elves Club Telethon will feature Sunshine Coast talent on Eastlink Channel 610 starting at 1:30pm.

It will feature Montgomery Music, Pulling Strings, Sunshine Coast Youth Strings, Ashley Hautala Gibsons Dance Centre, Joe Stanton, Coast String Fiddlers, Bonar Harris, Coast Academy of Dance, SPāDE, Deanna Knight with Anna Lumiere, Jacquie Allan & Ken Dalgleish, Coast Chamber Strings, Mark Lebbell & Kaia Neilsen, Karen Webb, Joanne Chiasson, and Charlotte Wrinch & Anneka Bonser.

Trent Alcock, a co-host of the telethon, says that donated money will have ‘a large percentage go towards buying gift cards to local businesses and then give those less fortunate the gift cards.’

Donation boxes will be set up along the highway and near shopping centers for those who want to donate. Donaters can also call 604-989-9601 to make a donation.