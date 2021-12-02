After 206 employees lost their jobs at tiskʷat mill, Powell River is looking into new ways to get it up and running.

The city said in a press release Thursday that they had done everything in their power to keep the mill running for over a decade including tax relief, securing funding and finding new owners.

Powell River mayor David Formosa says that looking in the direction of renewable energy may be an answer to getting the mill back up and running with its access to deep water, natural gas, electricity and water supplies.

“Paper Excellence, the BC Government, and Renewable Hydrogen Canada have been in extensive discussions to transition the mill into a significant hydrogen and clean fuel production

facility,” said Formosa in the release. “As I’ve said for many years, the site has excellent infrastructure to support new industry.”

Formosa says, however, there are no guarantees that the development will come into existence.

The curtailment – an indefinite restriction of operations at the mill – is a huge blow to the city, especially at this time of year, according to Formosa.

“Our thoughts are with the employees and their families who have been impacted by this move,” he said. “I can’t imagine what a blow this is to them, especially heading into the holiday season.”

Formosa says the city is working with Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons, and the provincial government to support workers during this time.

