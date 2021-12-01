Those who’ve got plans for next spring and summer are invited to share them with the City of Nanaimo.

The city is seeking residents of the community who’re willing to instruct activities for a variety of areas, including dance, cooking, language, arts and crafts, music, and outdoor recreation.

“With more and more recreation programs returning, we are looking forward to receiving program proposals from members of our community,” says Mayor Leonard Krog. “The variety we see each season is exciting and serves as a great reminder of how much talent and skill we have in Nanaimo.”

Submissions sent by 4:30pm on December 6th will be considered for the the 2022 Spring and Summer Activity Guide.

Proposals are asked to include an up-to-date copy of your resume, highlighting teaching experience, and relevant awards or certificates.

A link to apply is available here. An FAQ is available here.