School books stacked up. Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

Elementary school kids are back to in-person learning again at the Nanaimo Christain School today.

The return to in-person learning comes on the heels of the province’s announcement to begin inoculating K-5 students with a COVID-19 vaccine.

The school had asked K-5 students to stay home due to reports of climbing COVID-19 exposures.

Head Principal James Sijpheer states that students from middle school to high school were set to welcome the younger grades back.

“So when they come back, every K-5 student has a hand-written note on their desk that welcomes them back to school.”

He says the notes range from how much the kids were missed to positive messages about their return.