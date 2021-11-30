Health officials in British Columbia are back with another COVID-19 update, reporting 238 new cases within Island Health over a three-day span.

Between Nov. 26 and 29, B.C. saw 970 additional cases of the virus, totalling 218,068 cases provincewide.

However, 2,882 of those cases are currently active, with just over people 300 currently in hospital. But around 212,000 of those who tested positive have since recovered.

And as of today (Monday), 91.1 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 87.8 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The new/active cases for B.C. include:

306 new cases in Fraser Health – total active cases: 1,015

103 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health – total active cases: 396

189 new cases in Interior Health – total active cases: 534

134 new cases in Northern Health – total active cases: 398

238 new cases in Island Health – total active cases: 539

In the past 72 hours, eleven new deaths were reported; four in Fraser Health, four in Interior Health and three in Northern Health. That brings the death toll up to 2,333.

The province’s latest COVID-19 update listed no new healthcare facility outbreaks.