Upgrades are now in place at Harewood Centennial Park.

They include rubber resurfacing, eight new swings, and a wheelchair accessible orbit play feature. The swings will add a nice touch of accessibility to the equipment at the park, with four belt swings, two baby seat swings, and two accessible swings.

Funds for the upgrades came from the City of Nanaimo, Lion’s Club of Nanaimo, and Kal Tire’s Replay Fund. The budget for the project was just under 75-thousand dollars, 31-thousand of which came directly from the Lion’s Club and 5-thousand from Kal Tire.

The rubber resurfacing came from Kal Tire, and is made from around 670 recycled tires.

Harewood Centennial Park is one of Nanaimo’s biggest parks, and also features a skate park, water park, and other trails and amenities.

Mayor Leonard Krog says that this is another step in improvements to the park.

“Harewood Centennial Park has seen many improvements over the last couple of years,” says Krog. “These latest additions to the playground provide additional play opportunities for citizens with diverse abilities and show what can be done when community partners work together.”