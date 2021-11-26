A Nanaimo family has its ping pong table back.

It was stolen shortly after they bought it to battle the pandemic blues. The owner was quoted in a news release from RCMP, saying “It was our saving grace and provided countless hours of family time and enjoyment.” On November 22, 2021, while the family slept, the table was stolen from their carport.

The owner alerted police, and then took to social media to ask for help recovering it. Nanaimo RCMP say a flood of tips came in, leading them to execute a search warrant on a home they were familiar with.

A man and woman in their late 40s, were arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Property. During the search, officers located an unloaded shotgun, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, 3 Smart phones. a stolen motorcycle, and a blue outdoor Ping Pong table.

RCMP say the two suspects are multi-jurisdictional offenders, and an investigation continues.

The owner of the table says they are delighted it was recovered quickly, and in good condition. “We play multiple times each week and it provided many hours of fun while we hung out at home. When it was stolen, we were so sad that someone would take something that provided so much joy for us. We are so grateful for the RCMP for helping retrieve our COVID Ping Pong table. Lastly, we also told the officers that the table is now kept in our basement. Game on!” said the homeowner.