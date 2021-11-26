Employees of the Regional District of Nanaimo have a deadline set for full inoculation against COVID— January 10th, 2022.

“The decision to require vaccines for all employees was not made lightly and only after much research and discussion with the management team, Union representatives and service partners,” said Douglas Holmes, CAO, Regional District of Nanaimo. “The policy is consistent with other jurisdictions and we are grateful to all of our employees who continue to work within necessary pandemic guidelines to safely deliver essential and non-essential programs and services to our residents.”

The district will be implementing their new in January, following other jurisdictions or cities requiring their employees be fully vaccinated.

Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test result come the deadline.