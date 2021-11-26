Sunshine Coast RCMP are hoping someone can help identify a male and female who broke into a vehicle, and then used stolen keys to access a storage unit in the 1100 block of Sunshine Coast Highway in Gibsons.

The offence occurred on November 25th at approximately 6:30 – 7:15 am. Staff caught the duo in the act and were able to snap some photos before the pair jumped a fence to escape.

The female is described as 19-20 5’4″, medium build, long blond hair and the male as being in his 20’s, 5’10” slim build, light brown hair, wearing a grey “Hustle Gang” brand hoodie.

Anyone with any information as to the suspects’ identity is asked to call the RCMP at 604-885-2266 or email [email protected]