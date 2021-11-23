Approximately 350 students in kindergarten through grade 5 are learning from home this week in the face of rising Covid 19 exposures.

The BC CDC website says the data suggests there has been a cluster of Covid cases.

Head Principal James Sijpheer says no outbreak was declared at the school, and the pause on in-person learning was precautionary. “We are actively taking measures to break the cycle of transmission in our school, and are so grateful to have the support of Island Health in this decision. We are prioritizing health and safety for all the members of our school community.” Nanaimo Christian School children can return to class next Tuesday.

There are 11 schools in the Nanaimo Ladysmith public schools District showing multiple exposures to Covid in November. An entire class at Coal Tyee Elementary in Nanaimo has been asked to self isolate until Friday, due to high case counts.

Those students can also return to school Monday, the 29th.