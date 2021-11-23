The Sunshine Coast will be staying in a state of emergency for one more week.

The regional district says ‘with additional rain in the forecast, the Evacuation Alert for properties in the Ocean Beach Esplanade area remains in effect at this time.’

The Emergency Operations Centre has also been activated to ‘assist in coordinating resources as we deal with a number of water / flood related issues in the region.’

In regards to roads, Beach Avenue and Flume Road is currently open to single lane traffic. Capilano Highways are expected to continue repair work today. Lower Road and Stephens Road will remain closed as utility crews work in the area. Further updates are expected later this week.

Redroofs at Sargent Bay is open, with gravel surfacing. Day Road is open to single lane traffic as of yesterday. Beach Avenue and Margaret Road to Capilano Highways installed a new culvert on Monday, and the road is open.

The boil water advisory for the Gibsons / Elphinstone area will be remaining in place until further notice. The SCRD states the advisory could be lifted in the coming days, as they work with Vancouver Coastal Health while testing the water.

Cliff Gilker Park, Chaster Park and Chaster House all remain closed, and information on parks reopening is expected later this week. The SCRD warns to stay away from the parks, and ‘any vehicles that are parked in front of the access gate of Cliff Gilker Park may be subject to being towed.’