The second of two new ferries that will serve the Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route has left the Panama Canal and is heading for its new island home.

This marks the final leg of its journey since it left the shipyard in Romania on October 11th. It is expected to be here by the end of the year.

The so-called Island Class vessels are battery-equipped ships, designed for fully electric operation. They’re also fitted with hybrid technology, so they can run on fuel until shore charging infrastructure can be installed.

These new ships have been designed to reduce underwater noise, for wildlife, and lower overall emissions.

There is no official name for the two new additions to the fleet, but they will have an official designation before they enter service.