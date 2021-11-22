Two Nanaimo Covid 19 outbreaks that saw the deaths of three people, and 19 people falling ill with the virus, have been declared over by Island Health.

One outbreak occurred at the Transitional Care Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. The other saw two staff and three residents test positive at Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre long-term care home in Nanaimo.

All three deaths occured in the hospital. Island Health says it extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and care staff of those who passed away.

“Staff and medical staff at NRGH demonstrated resilience and professionalism during challenging circumstances and continued to deliver high quality, compassionate care to patients. Extensive cleaning and standard end-of-outbreak procedures are underway and the unit will now return to normal operations.”

With the outbreak also now declared over at Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre, the following will occur:

Extensive cleaning, as part of standard end-of-outbreak protocols;

Social visits will resume on the Hummingbird Unit on November 24;

Admissions and transfers to the Hummingbird Unit will resume on November 24;

Resident movement throughout the Hummingbird Unit will resume;

Diligent infection prevention measures and appropriate use of personal protective equipment will continue throughout the site.

More information about outbreaks and exposures on Vancouver Island can be found here.