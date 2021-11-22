School field trips and extracurricular activities in the Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools District have been temporarily halted, as the district brings in new policies to reduce fuel consumption.

On Sunday, the District received confirmation from the province that educational staff are deemed essential service workers in order to safely keep schools in operation.

As of today, the school district implemented several measures to eliminate non-essential travel and reduce fuel consumption.

Staff who are able to work from home are instructed to do so;

Encourage carpooling or utilizing public transit;

Encourage Active School Travel (E.g. walk, bike, scooter);

Cancel in-person events and meetings, including extracurricular activities

Cancel field trips (with the exemption of walking field trips); and

Cancel school activities that require parents/caregivers to drive the student (E.g. before and after sports).

The district says going forward, it will be guided by the following principles:

Keeping students and staff safe, as well as those in the broader community; Maintaining access to in-person instruction and educational continuity; and Reducing fuel usage within the sector to the greatest extent possible to contribute to the provincial fuel and travel restriction measures.

The Province has brought in two temporary emergency Orders until the end of November, to reduce hoarding that began to occur in the wake of recent flooding and mudslides, and non-essential travel on certain roadways.