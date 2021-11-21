Sunshine Coast RCMP are looking for witnesses that may have seen a pedestrian who was struck by a slow moving vehicle.

The incident happened in the IDA Rx Parking Lot in Sechelt on Friday at around 3:15 pm.

A female pedestrian was walking in the lot, when she was hit at a slow speed by the vehicle.

It’s described as a white Ford F-250.

So far the driver has cooperated with police and there is no indication of criminality, but the incident is still under investigation.

If you saw the incident or have dash cam footage of the incident, you’re asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.