Nanaimo RCMP are seeking witnesses to a single vehicle rollover.

Yesterday afternoon, a single vehicle rollover closed off the intersection of Northfield Road and Bowen Road.

Police, Fire and EHS responded to the scene at 2:30 yesterday, where an adult woman was in a PT Cruiser that was lying on its side. Fire crews removed the woman from the car, and she was transferred to Nanaimo hospital.

A witness told investigators that it appeared the driver— who was the only occupant in the vehicle— struck a BC Hydro power pole causing the car to flip onto its side. RCMP do not believe speed was a contributing factor.

Until the car was towed from the scene, southbound traffic on Bowen Road couldn’t turn right or westbound onto Northfield Road to access the Nanaimo Parkway.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dash cam video of the crash, they’re asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-42984.