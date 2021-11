Work set to begin on Port Mellon Highway. Sharon Vanhouwe, my coastnow.com

Traffic is still being detoured around a large sinkhole on the Island highway, about 4 kilometres north of Nanaimo.

Officials described the hole as “the size of a car.”

It opened up this afternoon, and traffic was shut down in both directions.

Drive BC says the detour uses Lantzville Road and Superior Road. Traffic is expected to be very slow-going through the area.