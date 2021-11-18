Border testing requirements lifted for short trips to the US

If you’re going into the US for a short period of time and then coming back home, you may not need to be checked for COVID.

Federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos is promising a decision in the next few days, about border testing requirements for COVID-19.

Currently, anyone fully vaccinated who’s arriving in Canada must have a negative COVID-19 test result in hand, done within 72 hours of their crossing. The tests are expensive, ranging as high as $300. Those returning from trips longer than 72 hours will still need to be tested.

Ontario’s Doug Ford says the premiers have told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the requirement is unnecessary. It’s part of a federal order that is to expire on Sunday.

The U.S. opened its land border for non-essential travel on November 8th.