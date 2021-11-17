The Regional District of Nanaimo is rescinding its evacuation order for areas near the Little Qualicum River and Nanaimo River.

246 Riverbend Road, 3506 Island Hwy West, Waters Road and Portions of Wilkinson Road, Alice Road and Riverside Road were ordered to evacuate on the 15th.

“On behalf of the Regional District of Nanaimo, thank you to residents for their cooperation and patience as the RDN and partner agencies monitored, assessed and responded to flooding throughout the region. We extend our thoughts to all who have been impacted by the flooding and remind all to visit our website for important information on flood recovery and resources available,” said Tyler Brown, RDN Chair. “We are also very grateful for the tireless work of first responders who ensured people were safe and evacuated when needed, and to all the volunteers who helped at the reception centres. We cannot thank everyone enough for their efforts and support during this emergency.”

380 Martindale Road still has water pooled, and a damage assessment will be done later today, if conditions are safe.

Those impacted by the flood can apply for Disaster Financial Assistance, available here.

For more information on how to safely return to your home, residents can visit this link.

The RDN’s Emergency Call Centre is open today until 4:30pm at 250-390-0940 to answer questions regarding flooding in the region.