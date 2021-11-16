Due to heavy rainfall and flooding conditions, excess, untreated wastewater has been forced to leak from several low-lying manholes in the Nanaimo Regional District.

The manholes are bolted down but not watertight.

This morning, CP Rail Yard and Chase River, as well as Brechin and Millstone were noted as having discharges.

The RDN says that the ‘conveyance system was exceeded, resulting in overflow discharges of untreated wastewater into the ocean.’

When or if the discharges will be tended to is not stated.