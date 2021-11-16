An Evacuation Alert has been issued for homes along Ocean Beach Esplanade, on the coastline in Gibsons.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says there is the potential danger to life and health, because of the effects of flooding and washouts on the area’s drinking water and wastewater disposal systems.

The Evacuation Alert applies to the following:

• 1980 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 2044 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1847 LOWER ROAD

• 2028 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 2022 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 2016 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 2036 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1976 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1968 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1958 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1944 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1952 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1998 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

• 1994 OCEAN BEACH ESPLANADE

Residents of these properties should prepare to leave your premises or property, should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The SCRD has issued the following information:

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area,

should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable

papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for

dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal

vehicles.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

• Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.

Monitor www.scrd.ca for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued as updates are received. Please monitor www.scrd.ca for more information or call 604-885-6800.