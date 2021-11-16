Emergency operations continue in communities on the BC coast, and people are asked to refrain from travelling if possible. A partial washout near Goldstream park has closed the Malahat in both directions until further notice. An update is expected at 8am Tuesday, November 16/21.

City of Nanaimo:

There is some localized flooding and potential for road closures at the following locations:

– Bruce Avenue and Ninth Street where there’s a washout due to construction

Localized flooding is possible at these sites:

Nanaimo Lakes Rd south of Mount Benson,

– Lawlor Ave / Twelfth St – Szasz Drive

– Biggs Road at Bridge at Millstone River and/or east of Deerwood Blvd

– Wakesiah Avenue at Catstream (north of Third St)

– Thirteenth St at Wexford Creek

– and Pine Street near the Catstream

RDN:

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued a series of Evacuation Orders on Monday, November 15th due to flooding. The Evacuation Order is in effect for the areas:

Wilkinson Road near Nanaimo River (as indicated on the map).

Parts of Riverbend Road (as indicated on the map).

380 Martindale Road (as indicated on the map).

The RDN has expanded the Evacuation Order in Qualicum to include Riverside Resort and Waters Road near the Little Qualicum River in RDN Electoral Area G.

Residents have been contacted directly by the local Fire Departments and Search and Rescue agencies. All residents are asked to leave the area immediately and register at the closest reception centre:

Parksville Community Centre at 132 East Jensen Ave.;

Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 747 Jones Street

Cedar Community Hall at 2388 Cedar Road.

The RDN Emergency Call Centre is open today until 6 p.m. to answer questions regarding flooding in the

region at 250-390-0940 and open again from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2021.

Residents in low lying areas are encouraged to take precautions and if flooding occurs, move to higher

ground. Stay away from river and stream banks as fast moving water conditions are very dangerous.

To learn more about the RDN emergency program and how to be prepared, visit: rdn.bc.ca/emergencyprogram and rdn.bc.ca/flooding. To receive emergency and information alerts from the RDN via phone

call, text, email or app, sign up for Voyent Alert at rdn.bc.ca/voyent-alert. Updates are also posted on

on the RDN Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Sunshine Coast:

The Sunshine Coast Regional District has declared a state of local emergency because ” localized flooding and resulting road wash-outs and debris flows, failure of water mains” are impeding access to clean drinking water and disposal of waste water, which pose an existing or imminent threat to people and property.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District has now issued a boil water advisory for Welcome Woods area of Halfmoon Bay, and Zones 3 & 4 in Elphinstone / Gibsons / West Howe Sound. Workers have restored water service to Halfmoon Bay, but the Regional District says the boil water advisory remains in effect.

There are also flooded roads and washouts that are effecting bus service.

Some of the local parks are also flooded, and you’re advised to stay away.