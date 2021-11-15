The Sunshine Coast Regional District has activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to deal extremely elevated water / flood related issues in the Region.

SCRD issued the following updates as of 12:00pm, Monday November 15, 2021:

Roads

The SCRD is aware of a number of road washouts that have occurred in the Region and all available

services are on scene at a number of these sites. The SCRD’s EOC is working with the Ministry of

Transportation and Infrastructure Services and Capilano Highways as these are the agencies directly

responsible for roads and highways to identify and survey these and other areas of concern.

Residents in affected areas should be prepared for continued flooding and potential road washouts

and/or closures and continue to pay attention to the SCRD website and local media for updates.

Water

Water remains shut off in the Redrooff’s Area of Halfmoon Bay. Crews are onsite at this time.

Transit

Road flooding and closures have resulted in disruption to a number of Transit routes. These are

outlined below:

Route 1 – No service on Lower Road between Roberts Creek Road and the Roberts Creek cemetery

Route 4 – Halfmoon Bay – No service North of Mason Road

Parks

Cliff Gilker Park, Chaster House and Chaster Park are all closed due to high water flow. These closures

are for the safety of the public. Please respect these closures and do not enter any of these areas until

advised they have been reopened by the SCRD.

Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Any potential disruptions to wastewater service will be communicated directly to affected residents.

Stay tuned to www.scrd.ca/alerts and the SCRD on Facebook for updates.