The ferry from Nanaimo to Gabriola Island. Photo by Vista Radio Ltd staff

Thousands of people commuting between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island every day are facing major disruptions today and tomorrow.

BC Ferries says due to a staffing shortage, the first two morning sailings and the last 4 evening sailings in each direction have been cancelled.

It’s notification says those sailings will be served by a water taxi, but doesn’t say how many people the taxi can hold.

Usually, the vessel is at capacity of 63 cars and dozens of foot passengers, including all of the island’s high school students.

BC Ferries Notification:

“Due to a staffing issue, the MV Quinsam has cancelled select sailings and will be operating on a modified schedule from November 15 through November 16. A complimentary 10 passenger water taxi will be available for those needing to travel on the select cancelled sailings. Prior to boarding the water taxi, please visit the Nanaimo Harbour ticket booth to secure a boarding pass.

“Your safety is important to us. We require a specific number of crew on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.

“The modified schedule is as follows: