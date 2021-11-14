Two clinics leading the fight against COVID in Nanaimo are consolidating.

The Beban Park Immunization Clinic and the Vancouver Island University testing and collection centre are relocating to the same spot.

They’ll provide all services at the former Urban Planet in the Nanaimo North Town Centre on Rutherford Road for the foreseeable future.

Island Health says there will be a wall between the two clinics, with separate entrances and exits to ensure safety.

The testing site opened there on November 9th, and the vaccine clinic will open on the 16th.

An update on the COVID outbreak at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital has added one staff and one patient after contact tracing.

That brings the total to 14 patients and 3 staff whose results came back positive.

Island Health reassures the public that the hospital as a whole remains safe, as the cases are contained to the Transitional Care Unit.