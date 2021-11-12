School District 46 on the Sunshine Coast will not be mandating their staff get the jab.

“The BCCDC and VCH have repeatedly indicated that they do not believe that a public health order requiring mandatory vaccination of staff is required to ensure the safety of staff and students in schools,” wrote the School District’s Board Chair, Amanda Amaral, in a news release. “The Province of British Columbia have also informed us that individual employers are permitted to implement policies that require mandatory vaccination in their contexts and the Board of Education of School District No. 46 (Sunshine Coast) carefully considered this option.”

The Sunshine Coast Board of Education has decided they will not be pursuing a vaccine mandate for staff at this time. However, it encourages all those eligible for a vaccine to get one, as they say they are ‘the best protection against COVID 19 by reducing transmission and reducing the complications if contracted.’

Amaral writes that the high vaccination rate in the community is what ‘allows us to feel confident in our decision that our students, staff and community’s best interests and health and safety are met with vaccination remaining a personal health choice.’ She adds that 84% of the eligible population along the Sunshine Coast has received two doses of the vaccine.

The decision was made in consideration with the K-12 Sector Guidelines for Vaccination Policies document.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the K-12 public education sector has been receiving, implementing and promoting Public Health Orders and public health advice,” writes Amaral. “Our District has developed and maintained a positive working relationship with Vancouver Coastal Health to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the delivery of public education for students and staff. This relationship and information sharing has allowed for our schools to remain open and safe for in-person education.”

The non-mandate will affect Cedar Grove Elementary, Davis Bay Elementary, Gibsons Elementary, Halfmoon Bay Elementary, Kinnikinnick Elementary, Langdale Elementary, Madeira Park Elementary, Pender Harbour Elementary Secondary, Roberts Creek Elementary, SPIDER Elementary Online Learning (K-6), West Sechelt Elementary, and Sechelt Early Years Centre.

It will also affect Chatelech Secondary, Elphinstone Secondary, Pender Harbour Elementary Secondary, Sunshine Coast Alternative School, ProjectSPIDER (Gr.7-9)/ Secondary SPIDER Online Learning (Grade 10-12), and ‘Continuing Education’ in Gibsons.