Your neighbourhood association could have a powerful voice when decisions are made about what happens in your community.

That’s why you’re being asked to give your two cents about how these associations function in Nanaimo.

Currently, the City of Nanaimo does not require neighbourhood associations to meet any organizational criteria in order to be recognized, receive formal development information/referrals and represent the views and interests of their residents.

The City has been working with neighbourhood associations to explore having minimum organizational criteria for groups wanting formal City recognition and support.

Specific criteria are being considered for neighbourhood associations wishing to receive formal information/referrals and represent the views and interests of their residents to the City as well as possible future neighbourhood-focused funding opportunities.

For groups not wanting to meet these criteria, it is proposed that they would still receive in-kind support (e.g. help with finding information/resources) as is currently provided, however they would not receive formal development information/ referrals on behalf of their neighbourhoods, nor future neighbourhood-focused funding opportunities.

You can take the survey here. The survey is open through Monday, November 15, 2021.