For the second year in a row, the annual remembrance day parade in Nanaimo will not be going forward.

A ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph, including a fly-over by RCAF and a gun salute. The public is encouraged to join either in-person or virtually via a Youtube livestream. It is also viewable through Shaw’s services.

The events will begin at 10:50am with a singing of O’Canada, then “O God, Our Help In Ages Past,” followed by two minutes of silence at 11:00.

The Vancouver Island Military Museum will be open from 11am to 4pm with free admission after the completion of the service.

Legion Branch #10 in Nanaimo will be hosting activities starting at 11:30 to 1pm for its members and veterans, but will be open to everyone from 1pm to 8pm for food, music, and other activities.

Legion Branch #256 will be open from 8am to 8pm to everyone for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“The members of Branch #10 and Mount Benson Branch #256 of The Royal Canadian Legions would like to thank the public for taking part in this Remembrance Day Ceremony and also would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the many other organizations for supporting this event,” writes the City of Nanaimo’s Remembrance Day pamphlet.

In Ladysmith, the Ladysmith Legion Branch will host a scaled down event at the Cenotaph in Rotary Memorial Peace Garden beginning at around 10:45 a.m.

In Sechelt, they will be holding services at the Cenotaph on Cowrie street in Sechelt.