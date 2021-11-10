Island Health’s says its outbreak response system has identified additional cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreaks declared on the Transitional Care Unit at NRGH and at Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre long-term care home. The health authority issued the following statement:

Transitional Care Unit at NRGH:

Since the last update on November 5, eight new cases have been identified through follow-up testing. In total, 13 patients and two staff members have tested positive related to this outbreak.

The most recent patient cases were not experiencing symptoms and were identified through testing of potential close contacts. All other test results received to date have been negative.

The outbreak continues to be limited to the Transitional Care Unit and NRGH remains a safe place to seek care. People should not avoid seeking emergency care if they need it.

The outbreak on the Transitional Care Unit at NRGH was declared on November 1 after evidence of transmission within the unit.

Contact tracing and testing continues and communication with staff and patients is ongoing.

Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre:

One additional case, in a resident, has been identified through follow-up testing. In total, two staff members and three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 related to this outbreak.

The outbreak continues to be limited to the Hummingbird Unit and the outbreak is only declared for that unit. The outbreak was declared on October 31, after two staff members and one resident tested positive.

Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences. Island Health continues to support the site to protect the health and safety of all residents and staff. Communication with residents, families and staff is ongoing.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.