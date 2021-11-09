Grocery competitors across Vancouver Island are celebrating an unprecedented coalition, uniting to save lives and raising much-needed funds along the way.

That’s according to the BC Cancer Foundation, as it announces today (Tuesday) that its ‘Future Cures Coalition’ raised $300,000 to advance life-saving diagnostic technology.

At the end of the day, it says the funds will be used to help change treatment outcomes for prostate cancer patients across the island.

Together with local grocery brands, including 49th Parallel Grocery, Country Grocer, Fairway Markets, Quality Foods, Thrifty Foods and Tru Value Foods, ‘Future Cures’ launched on Sept. 8 and wrapped up yesterday, Nov. 8.

The campaign collected donations for Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)-PET, helping to move this “breakthrough technology into a future standard of care in B.C.,” the foundation explains.

PSMA-PET is used to optimize and inform treatment for prostate cancer patients, pinpointing its precise location and revealing if it has spread.

“Far too many Vancouver Island families have experienced pain and loss because of prostate cancer,” adds BC Cancer Foundation president, Sarah Roth.

“On behalf of the Foundation, I want to thank our grocery partners and all those who donated for the hope you have provided to those affected by this devastating disease.”

For more information on PSMA-PET, visit: bccancerfoundation.com/futurecure