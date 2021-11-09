90 year-old Sunshine Coast man reported missing
The Sunshine Coast RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 90 year-old man.
Gustav Herder was last seen at approximately 6:30pm yesterday, at a Petro Canada in Gibsons.
He’s described as white, approximately 5’5″ tall with blue eyes, ear length messy gray hair and grey facial hair. He was last seen wearing a long grey/blue winter jacket with a hood, dark pants, brown shoes and pushing a wheelchair with a bag.
There is concern for his well being, as he may have dementia.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266, quoting file # 2020-7536.