The Sunshine Coast RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 90 year-old man.

Gustav Herder was last seen at approximately 6:30pm yesterday, at a Petro Canada in Gibsons.

He’s described as white, approximately 5’5″ tall with blue eyes, ear length messy gray hair and grey facial hair. He was last seen wearing a long grey/blue winter jacket with a hood, dark pants, brown shoes and pushing a wheelchair with a bag.

There is concern for his well being, as he may have dementia.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266, quoting file # 2020-7536.