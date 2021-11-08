The Nanaimo RCMP are still drawing a blank on the culprits behind two hate-motivated mischiefs.

On July 3rd at 4am, the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Bastion St and Commercial St was vandalized. An individual was caught on video surveillance with a paint bucket and brush.

Around the same time, the mural located at Terminal Ave and Commercial St was also painted over with black paint.

Both have since been restored to their original conditions with a new coat of paint, but RCMP say that no arrests have been made.

Due to the nature of the crime, the BC RCMP Hate Crimes Unit was consulted, and given the association the mural and the crosswalk have to the LGBT+ community, RCMP say they ‘are considered to be hate-motivated mischiefs.’

Anyone who has information regarding the defacing is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-24743.